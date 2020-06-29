Livescore Match Center
29/06/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I - Championship Group
FC Astra II Giurgiu
1 : 2
FCSB
Half Time
Adrian Petre
4'
0 - 1
Ovidiu Popescu
18'
0 - 2
Dennis Man
29'
36'
Denis Alibec
1 - 2
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
10
Cross Attacks
5
2
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
2
6
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
0
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
