19/08/19
21:00
Romania:
Liga I
FC Astra II Giurgiu
1 : 1
Viitorul Constanta
2nd Half
- 57:16
19'
Ljuban Crepulja
0 - 1
Gabriel Tamas (Own Goal)
38'
40'
Valentin Gheorghe
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
18
12
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
4
Shots off Goal
2
6
Shots on Goal
3
2
Substitutions
2
11
Throwins
14
2
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019