Livescore Match Center
10/02/20
17:30
Romania:
Liga I
FC Botosani
0 : 0
AFC Hermannstadt
1st Half
- 23:08
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
3
Cross Attacks
6
4
Fouls
2
4
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
2
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement