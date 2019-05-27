27/05/19
21:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
FC Botosani
1 : 0
Dinamo Bucuresti
1st Half
- 41:54
8'
Mihai Roman
1 - 0
Ricardo Grigore
41'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
5
1
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
2
5
Cross Attacks
9
9
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
1
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
9
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019