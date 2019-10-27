Livescore Match Center
27/10/19
18:30
Romania:
Liga I
FC Botosani
0 : 1
FC Astra II Giurgiu
2nd Half
- 90:00+
25'
Eduard Pap
0 - 1
Constantin Budescu
51'
Gabriel Simion
52'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
5
8
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
9
0
Offsides
1
69%
Ball Possession
31%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
10
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
1
14
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
