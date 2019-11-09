Livescore Match Center
09/11/19
21:30
Romania:
Liga I
FC Botosani
0 : 1
FCSB
Half Time
Bogdan Planic
26'
0 - 1
Florinel Coman
31'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
5
6
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
0
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
18
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
