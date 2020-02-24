Livescore Match Center
24/02/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I
FC Botosani
2 : 1
Politehnica Iasi
Finished
0 - 1
Michael Omoh
30'
48'
Hamidou Keyta
1 - 1
55'
Marko Dugandzic
2 - 1
Manuel De Iriondo
77'
82'
Denis Harut
90'
Reagy Ofosu
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
26
Cross Attacks
24
14
Fouls
13
19
Free Kicks
17
2
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
6
3
Offsides
6
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
33
Throwins
27
7
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement