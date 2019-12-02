Livescore Match Center
02/12/19
21:35
Romania:
Liga I
FC Botosani
1 : 0
Viitorul Constanta
1st Half
- 39:16
17'
Hervin Ongenda (pen)
1 - 0
Paul Iacob
27'
28'
Mihai Roman
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
3
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
10
10
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
2
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
8
2
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
