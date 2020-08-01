Livescore Match Center
01/08/20
16:30
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
FC Clinceni
0 : 0
AFC Hermannstadt
1st Half
- 11:43
6'
Cristian Albu
Romario
10'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
1
1
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
