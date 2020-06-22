Livescore Match Center
22/06/20
17:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
FC Clinceni
1 : 0
Chindia Targoviste
2nd Half
- 65:46
Ovidiu Bic
26'
26'
Jakub Vojtus
54'
Jakub Vojtus
1 - 0
Cristian Negut
59'
61'
Alexandru Buziuc
Vadim Rata
64'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
10
4
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
3
19
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
3
