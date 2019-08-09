09/08/19
18:00
Romania:
Liga I
FC Clinceni
2 : 1
Chindia Targoviste
2nd Half
- 49:44
0 - 1
Andrei Burlacu
3'
Mihai Vodut
13'
19'
Jakub Vojtus
1 - 1
24'
Adrian Sut
24'
Bogdan Barbu
2 - 1
30'
Alexandru Buziuc
43'
Gabriel Matei
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
8
14
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
14
2
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
10
0
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
2
14
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
1
3
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019