12/09/20
15:30
Romania:
Liga I
FC Clinceni
0 : 0
Chindia Targoviste
1st Half
- 06:49
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
2
0
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
