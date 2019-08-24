24/08/19
15:30
Romania:
Liga I
FC Clinceni
1 : 1
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
Half Time
Csongor Fejer
23'
24'
Eugen Cebotaru (pen)
1 - 0
Dylan Flores
25'
1 - 1
Goran Karanovic
36'
40'
Florin Achim
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
4
9
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
8
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
