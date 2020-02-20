Livescore Match Center
20/02/20
19:55
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
FC Copenhagen
0 : 1
Celtic
1st Half
- 33:24
0 - 1
Odsonne Edouard
14'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
1
0
Cross Attacks
2
4
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
9
4
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
advertisement