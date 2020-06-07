Livescore Match Center
07/06/20
18:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
FC Copenhagen
2 : 0
Randers FC
2nd Half
- 52:02
4'
Mikkel Kaufmann
1 - 0
27'
Jens Stage
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
11
Cross Attacks
8
4
Fouls
5
7
Free Kicks
6
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
2
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
