22/08/19
20:45
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Qualification
FC Copenhagen
1 : 1
Riga FC
2nd Half
- 50:30
18'
Viktor Fischer
1 - 0
1 - 1
Vladimirs Kamess
41'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
20
Cross Attacks
10
4
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
71%
Ball Possession
29%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
6
2
Shots off Goal
1
7
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
