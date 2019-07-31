31/07/19
20:45
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Qualification
FC Copenhagen
1 : 0
The New Saints
2nd Half
- 76:27
Agg. 3-0 First Leg. 2-0
52'
Zeca
1 - 0
Simon Spender
71'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
0
4
Counter Attacks
0
23
Cross Attacks
17
9
Fouls
1
5
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
4
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
7
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
0
2
Substitutions
2
18
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
