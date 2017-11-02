|02/11/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|FC Copenhagen
|0 : 0
|Zlin
|1st Half - 14:57
|Venue: Telia Parken.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 38,065.
Referee : Nikola Dabanovic (MNE).
Assistant referees : Milovan Djukic (MNE) & Jovica Tatar (MNE).
Fourth official : Aleksandar Djikanovic (MNE).
MATCH SUMMARY : Sides drew 1-1 in Czech Rep. on matchday 3. 5 of 6 GROUP F games so far have ended level. FCK last 3 UEFA GROUP home games ended 0-0. Zlín are 6 games without European win (D4 L2), since 2005.