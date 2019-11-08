Livescore Match Center
08/11/19
22:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
FC Koln
1 : 0
1899 Hoffenheim
Half Time
15'
Rafael Czichos
Robert Skov
30'
34'
Jhon Cordoba
1 - 0
Sebastian Rudy
45'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
2
17
Cross Attacks
9
12
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
2
