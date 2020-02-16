Livescore Match Center
16/02/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
FC Koln
0 : 3
Bayern Munich
Half Time
0 - 1
Robert Lewandowski
3'
0 - 2
Kingsley Coman
5'
0 - 3
Serge Gnabry
12'
Jerome Boateng
28'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
1
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
2
11
Cross Attacks
21
4
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
3
10
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
1
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
12
0
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
17
2
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
1
