20/06/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
FC Koln
1 : 0
Eintracht Frankfurt
2nd Half
- 49:21
45'
Florian Kainz (pen)
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
14
6
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
15
3
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
0
