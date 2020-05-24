Livescore Match Center
24/05/20
19:00
Germany:
Bundesliga
FC Koln
0 : 1
Fortuna Dusseldorf
2nd Half
- 59:46
0 - 1
Kenan Karaman
41'
59'
Mark Uth (Missed Penalty)
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
10
11
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
1
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
25
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
