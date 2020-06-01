Livescore Match Center
01/06/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
FC Koln
1 : 0
RB Leipzig
1st Half
- 07:30
7'
Jhon Cordoba
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
1
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement