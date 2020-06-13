Livescore Match Center
13/06/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
FC Koln
0 : 0
Union Berlin
1st Half
- 10:50
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
3
2
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
