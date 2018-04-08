08/04/18
17:00
Switzerland: Super League
FC Lausanne-sport
0 : 2
FC Sion
Finished
Venue: Pontaise.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 15,850.
Grgic Anto
8'
38'
Monteiro Elton
0 - 1
Carlitos Alberto
53'
54'
Schmid Dominik
Geissmann Joel
Schneuwly Marco
Mboyo Ilombe 58'
70'
Fernandez Enzo
Tejeda Yeltsin
70'
Zeqiri Andi
Margiotta Francesco
Cumart Eray
71'
74'
Loosli Noah
Toma Bastien
Cunha Matheus 76'
77'
Monteiro Elton
0 - 2
Carlitos Alberto
81'
86'
Ucan Salih
Grgic Anto 87'
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2018