Livescore Match Center
26/07/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Championship Playoff
FC Midtjylland
0 : 2
Aalborg
1st Half
- 31:31
0 - 1
Tom Van Weert
18'
0 - 2
Patrick Olsen
21'
Oliver Klitten
25'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
13
Cross Attacks
1
4
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
10
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement