01/06/20
17:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
FC Midtjylland
0 : 1
AC Horsens
2nd Half
- 76:37
0 - 1
Louka Prip
36'
54'
Frank Onyeka
Jonas Gemmer
66'
77'
Lasse Vibe
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
9
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
4
38
Cross Attacks
11
10
Fouls
15
17
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
2
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
7
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
16
2
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
