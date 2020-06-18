Livescore Match Center
18/06/20
21:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Championship Playoff
FC Midtjylland
0 : 0
Brondby
Finished
33'
Frank Onyeka
87'
Mikael Anderson
90'
Alexander Scholz
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
0
11
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
5
31
Cross Attacks
11
10
Fouls
11
13
Free Kicks
14
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
6
4
Offsides
2
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
5
4
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
1
5
Substitutions
4
42
Throwins
23
5
Medical Treatment
6
3
Yellow Cards
0
