12/07/19
20:10
Denmark:
Superligaen
FC Midtjylland
0 : 0
Esbjerg
Half Time
18'
Ayo Simon Okosun
Adrian Petre
31'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
1
17
Cross Attacks
5
10
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
0
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
9
3
Medical Treatment
6
1
Yellow Cards
1
