10/11/19
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
FC Midtjylland
3 : 0
FC Copenhagen
2nd Half
- 56:02
Jens Stage
21'
28'
Sory Kaba
1 - 0
42'
Evander Ferreira
2 - 0
52'
Sory Kaba
3 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
3
6
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
7
3
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
10
1
Offsides
1
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
5
3
Medical Treatment
5
0
Yellow Cards
1
