21/07/19
19:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
FC Midtjylland
0 : 1
FC Nordsjaelland
1st Half
- 10:26
0 - 1
Isaac Atanga
6'
Abdul Mumin
11'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
2
5
Cross Attacks
4
0
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
1
2
Offsides
0
0%
Ball Possession
0%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
0
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
