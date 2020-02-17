Livescore Match Center
17/02/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
FC Midtjylland
1 : 0
Lyngby
Half Time
30'
Anders Dreyer
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
22
Cross Attacks
8
6
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
5
4
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
