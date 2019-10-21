Livescore Match Center
21/10/19
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
FC Midtjylland
0 : 0
Randers FC
Half Time
Al-hadji Kamara
36'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
3
22
Cross Attacks
17
7
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
71%
Ball Possession
29%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
10
3
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019