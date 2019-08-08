08/08/19
21:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Qualification
FC Midtjylland
0 : 1
Rangers
Half Time
0 - 1
Alfredo Morelos
43'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
5
3
Counter Attacks
2
12
Cross Attacks
24
5
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
6
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019