02/12/19
21:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
FC Midtjylland
1 : 0
Silkeborg
2nd Half
- 60:05
15'
Emiliano Marcondes
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
4
36
Cross Attacks
9
3
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
10
1
Offsides
0
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
5
9
Shots off Goal
0
6
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
16
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
