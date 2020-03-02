Livescore Match Center
02/03/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
FC Midtjylland
1 : 0
Sonderjyske
1st Half
- 20:28
18'
Erik Sviatchenko
21'
Awer Mabil
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
4
2
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
0%
Ball Possession
0%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement