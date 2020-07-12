Livescore Match Center
12/07/20
15:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Championship Playoff
FC Nordsjaelland
0 : 0
Aalborg
1st Half
- 08:17
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
0
1
Fouls
0
1
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
0%
Ball Possession
0%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
