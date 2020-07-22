Livescore Match Center
22/07/20
19:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Championship Playoff
FC Nordsjaelland
1 : 0
Aarhus
2nd Half
- 74:12
60'
67'
Mads Doehr Thychosen
1 - 0
74'
Ivan Mesik
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
8
2
Counter Attacks
1
10
Cross Attacks
34
14
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
2
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
7
Goalkeeper Saves
5
3
Shots off Goal
4
6
Shots on Goal
7
3
Substitutions
1
21
Throwins
16
3
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
1
