Livescore Match Center
28/06/20
19:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Championship Playoff
FC Nordsjaelland
0 : 2
Brondby
2nd Half
- 73:41
14'
Isaac Atanga
34'
Peter Vindahl Jensen
0 - 1
Andreas Maxsoe (pen)
34'
0 - 2
Simon Hedlund
68'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
6
9
Fouls
7
9
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
10
2
Offsides
2
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
3
12
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement