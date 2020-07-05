Livescore Match Center
05/07/20
15:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Championship Playoff
FC Nordsjaelland
0 : 0
FC Midtjylland
1st Half
- 30:16
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
9
2
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
