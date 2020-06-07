Livescore Match Center
07/06/20
18:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
FC Nordsjaelland
0 : 1
FC Midtjylland
2nd Half
- 49:07
28'
Magnus Kofod Andersen
35'
Ulrik Yttergaard Jenssen
0 - 1
Sory Kaba
44'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
4
2
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
4
9
Cross Attacks
11
8
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
