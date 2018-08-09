|09/08/18
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Third Qulifying Round
|FC Nordsjaelland
|0 : 1
|FK Partizan
|1st Half - 37:24
|First leg.
Venue: Right to Dream Park (Farum Park).
Turf: Artificial.
Capacity: 10,300.
Referee: Alejandro Hernandez (ESP).
Assistant referees: Teodoro Sobrino (ESP) & Jose Naranjo (ESP).
Fourth official: Jose Luis Munuera Montero (ESP).
MATCH SUMMARY: Nordsjaelland knocked out AIK in last round. Partizan beat Trakai in previous stage. Winners face Beşiktaş/LASK in play offs.