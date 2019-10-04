Livescore Match Center
04/10/19
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
FC Nordsjaelland
1 : 0
Lyngby
1st Half
- 29:25
Kasper Enghardt
22'
23'
Mikkel Rygaard
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
2
4
Fouls
3
5
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
3
Offsides
2
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
2
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
