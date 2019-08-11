11/08/19
13:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
FC Nordsjaelland
0 : 2
Silkeborg
1st Half
- 33:51
0 - 1
Shkodran Maholli
28'
0 - 2
35'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
5
5
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
0
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019