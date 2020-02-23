Livescore Match Center
23/02/20
13:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
FC Nordsjaelland
0 : 1
Sonderjyske
Half Time
0 - 1
Anders K. Jacobsen
9'
Christian Jakobsen
34'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
6
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
4
34
Cross Attacks
11
3
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
13
1
Offsides
0
68%
Ball Possession
32%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
