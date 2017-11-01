|01/11/17
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|FC Porto
|1 : 1
|RB Leipzig
|2nd Half - 59:13
|Venue: Estadio Dragao.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 50,035.
Referee : Ovidiu Hategan (ROU).
Assistant referees : Octavian Sovre (ROU) & Sebastian Gheorghe (ROU).
Fourth official : Radu Ghinguleac (ROU).
MATCH SUMMARY : Leipzig beat Porto 3-2 last time out, their 1st GROUP G win. Porto have lost last 4 competitive games vs German sides. Leipzig lost 2-0 at Besiktas in only previous UEFA away game.