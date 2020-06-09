Livescore Match Center
09/06/20
21:45
Germany:
DFB Pokal
FC Saarbrucken
0 : 2
Bayer Leverkusen
2nd Half
- 50:16
Edmond Tapsoba
8'
0 - 1
Moussa Diaby
11'
0 - 2
Lucas Alario
19'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
3
0
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
22
6
Fouls
7
9
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
2
8
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
2
20%
Ball Possession
80%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
8
2
Shots on Goal
5
1
Substitutions
2
7
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
