03/03/20
19:30
Germany:
DFB Pokal
FC Saarbrucken
1 : 0
Fortuna Dusseldorf
2nd Half
- 64:14
31'
Mario Mueller
1 - 0
Kelvin Ofori
45'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
4
2
Corner Kicks
8
2
Counter Attacks
1
13
Cross Attacks
30
6
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
0
4
Offsides
0
36%
Ball Possession
64%
0
Red Cards
0
7
Goalkeeper Saves
3
0
Shots off Goal
5
4
Shots on Goal
8
1
Substitutions
1
14
Throwins
11
8
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
