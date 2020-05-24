Livescore Match Center
24/05/20
14:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
FC Schalke 04
0 : 1
FC Augsburg
2nd Half
- 56:54
0 - 1
Eduard Loewen
6'
Ruben Vargas
8'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
6
7
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
1
71%
Ball Possession
29%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
28
Throwins
13
4
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
