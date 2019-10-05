Livescore Match Center
05/10/19
19:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
FC Schalke 04
0 : 0
FC Koln
2nd Half
- 50:45
20'
Jonjoe Kenny
Noah Katterbach
22'
36'
Suat Serdar
Kingsley Ehizibue
40'
45'
Salif Sane
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
3
7
Cross Attacks
5
11
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
18
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019